Faith Calendar: Jan. 23

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. Drive-thru Holy Communion is available from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org. Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.