Faith Calendar: Jan. 2

Sunday

First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m. with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch. Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m., with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.

Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.