Faith Calendar: Jan. 16

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The church’s youth group meets at 6 p.m. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S, Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship online and in person at 10 a.m. The message is “The Glory of Creation.” The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. A Zoom coffee hour will follow at 11 a.m. www.firstchristianbcs.org.