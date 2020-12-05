Faith Calendar: Dec. 5

Sunday

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will have its Hanging of the Greens services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. Learn about the symbolism behind the decorations in the church’s worship spaces during the Christmas season. Everyone is invited to make a Chrismon to hang on the tree during the service. All services are available in-person and on Facebook and YouTube.

Legacy Generation Church, 203 N. Gray St. in Caldwell, will have Advent services at 10:30 a.m. The message will be about hope, expectation, joy and worship.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.