Faith Calendar: Dec. 26

Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service with Communion on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The church’s youth group meets at 6 p.m. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 South Ennis in Bryan, will not meet on site. The service will be online on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. www.firstchristianbcs.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.