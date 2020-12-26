Faith Calendar: Dec. 26

Sunday
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m. with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m., with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service with Communion on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The church’s youth group meets at 6 p.m. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 South Ennis in Bryan, will not meet on site. The service will be online on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. www.firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, will hold an online worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has a contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Christian Life Center gym and a tradition worship service with the Sanctuary Choir at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have on-site worship at is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school begins at 9:20 a.m.