Faith Calendar: Dec. 19

Sunday
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m. with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch. At 6 p.m., the church’s Chamber Singers will present Handel’s Messiah in the worship center.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person with Christmas lessons and carols at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. At 5 p.m., the church will offer a gentle, contemplative worship service for those in pain or suffering loss during the holidays. The Blue Christmas Service will be in-person and online.
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will share the story of Christ’s birth during services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. All services are available in-person and on Facebook and YouTube. At 5 p.m., the church will present an in-person and online “sing-along” concert of Handel’s Messiah.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m., with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The church will have its annual Christmas program at 6 p.m. with members and families celebrating Christmas with their favorite songs, poems and readings.
Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.
Legacy Generation Church, 203 N. Gray St. in Caldwell, will have Advent services at 10:30 a.m. The message will be about hope, expectation, joy and worship. The church will meet at 813 Copperas Drive in Caldwell at 4:30 p.m. for a Christmas party with games and food.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service with Communion on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The church’s youth group meets at 6 p.m. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person at 10 a.m. with COVID-19 precautions in place. The service will also be streamed on Facebook and the church’s website. For more information, call 823-5451 or visit firstchristianbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, will hold an online worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has a contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Christian Life Center gym and a tradition worship service with the Sanctuary Choir at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have on-site worship at is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school begins at 9:20 a.m.
Tuesday
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4220 Boonville Road in Bryan, will have a discipleship study, “One on One with God,” each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The study will be in person with a Zoom option. For more information, email discipleship@hillcrestfamily.org.
Wednesday
Legacy Generation Church, 203 N. Gray St. in Caldwell, will have a one-hour candlelight service at 7 p.m. with singing, hot chocolate, cookies and prayer.
Thursday
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will have Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4, 5:30, 7 and 11 p.m. Children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity scene for the 4 p.m. service. The 7 p.m. traditional service is the largest of the night, and overflow seating will be available. For more details, visit am-umc.org.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. Child care will be provided during the 4 p.m. service for children 3 and younger.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an a virtual Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, will have three Christmas Eve services. A 4 p.m. children and family service will be in the gym, with 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. traditions services including the Sanctuary Choir. All services will include candles and Communion.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will have Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. The 3 p.m. service is limited to 35 people and will include music but no congregational singing. The 5 p.m. service will be in the parking lot, and the 7:30 p.m. service will be a livestream. Masks are required for the in-person services. RSVP to office@standrewsbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley will have an online Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 5 p.m. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85111093796.
Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 Wellborn Road in College Station, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. with traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Hot cocoa and treats will follow. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will have a candlelight family service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. The service will be in-person and streamed on Facebook.
New Life Baptist Church, 700 University Drive E., Suite 115, in College Station, will celebrate the birth of Christ with a 5 p.m. service with hymns and a Christmas message.
