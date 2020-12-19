Faith Calendar: Dec. 19

Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.

Legacy Generation Church, 203 N. Gray St. in Caldwell, will have Advent services at 10:30 a.m. The message will be about hope, expectation, joy and worship. The church will meet at 813 Copperas Drive in Caldwell at 4:30 p.m. for a Christmas party with games and food.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service with Communion on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.