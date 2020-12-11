Faith Calendar: Dec. 12

Sunday
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will share the story of Christ’s birth during services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. All services are available in-person and on Facebook and YouTube. The church’s youth group will stage a live Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Legacy Generation Church, 203 N. Gray St. in Caldwell, will have Advent services at 10:30 a.m. The message will be about hope, expectation, joy and worship.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. This week’s service is the children’s Christmas program. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, will hold an online worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, will present a special Advent performance of the church’s children’s choir during the 11 a.m. traditional service.
Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson, will presents its Christmas play at 5 p.m. The play is presented by the church’s children’s ministry. Is is free and open to everyone.
Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.
Friends Congregational Church will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship with an online beginning at 10 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. In-person services have been suspended. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have on-site worship at is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube.
Tuesday
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4220 Boonville Road in Bryan, will have a discipleship study, “One on One with God,” each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The study will be in person with a Zoom option. For more information, email discipleship@hillcrestfamily.org.
