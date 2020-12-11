Faith Calendar: Dec. 12

Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson, will presents its Christmas play at 5 p.m. The play is presented by the church’s children’s ministry. Is is free and open to everyone.

Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will meet for prayer at 9 a.m., with worship from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by fellowship.

Friends Congregational Church will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org. There will be an online class at 12:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the mission and ministry of the church.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. with a December series on the meaning of the holiday season. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.