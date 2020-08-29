Faith Calendar: August 29

Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual all-ages Sunday morning service on www.brazos-uu.org and view previously recorded videos on facebook.com/uucbv/videos. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., gain access to live all-ages religious education, all-ages worship and virtual gatherings.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is now holding online worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. You can find us on Facebook and YouTube at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church — BCS. Worship from your car in the church parking lot. Pull in and tune in to 95.5-FM. Please stay in your car throughout the worship service. Drive-thru communion begins at 10:30 a.m., following the service.
Faith United Church is holding a weekly Zoom webinar worship service at 10:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit Faith United Church Bryan, TX on Facebook.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in at 10:30 a.m. All precautions will be taken. Pastor Murray will begin a new sermon series, “Are We There Yet?” The service will also continue to be live-streamed on Facebook Live on Sunday at 10:30. Pastors Jonathan and Caressa Murray are available for help and consultation; sermons and other information may be found on our website. At noon on Wednesdays on Facebook Live, a time of prayer is broadcast. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 979-694-770.
First Presbyterian Church is holding worship service online, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church is live-streaming its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on FB @StFrancisOnline. At 8 a.m., worship with communion is outdoors in the “St. Francis Forest.” Please bring a mask, lawn chair and water. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan’s Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Livestream, available at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. Morning prayer at 8 a.m. weekdays. Noonday prayer at noon and evening prayer at 5:15 p.m. Streaming is available on Facebook Live. Check our page for schedule updates. www.standrewsbcs.org.
