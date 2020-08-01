Faith Calendar: August 1

Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual all-ages Sunday morning service on www.brazos-uu.org and view previously recorded videos on facebook.com/uucbv/videos. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., gain access to live all-ages religious education, all-ages worship and virtual gatherings.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is having online worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. You can find us on Facebook and YouTube at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church – BCS. Worship from your car in the church parking lot. Simply pull in and tune in to 95.5-FM. Please plan to stay in your car throughout the worship service. Drive-thru communion begins at 10:30 a.m., following the service.
Faith United Church is holding a weekly Zoom webinar worship service at 10:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit Faith United Church Bryan, TX on Facebook.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station will live-stream our worship service on Facebook Live on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the week, at noontime on Wednesday, a time of prayer together will be streamed on Facebook. Pastors Jonathan and Caressa Murray are available for help and consultation. Sermons and other information may be found on our website. www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 979 694-7700
First Presbyterian Church is holding worship service online at 10:45 a.m. For online services, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church will worship with a livestream through Facebook at 10:50 a.m. Click on the “Videos” button on the Facebook page to join the livestream. For more information, visit sfch.org.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan’s Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Livestream, available at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. Weekday prayer is at Morning prayer at 8 a.m. Noonday prayer at noon and Evening Prayer at 5:15 p.m. Streaming is available on Facebook Live. Check our page for schedule updates. www.standrewsbcs.org.