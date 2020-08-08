Faith Calendar: Aug. 8

Sunday
Join the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley at 10:30 a.m. for a virtual all-ages Sunday morning service on www.brazos-uu.org and view previously recorded videos on facebook.com/uucbv/videos. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., gain access to live all-ages religious education, all-ages worship and virtual gatherings.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is now holding online worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Find on Facebook and YouTube at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church – BCS. Worship from your car in the church parking lot. Pull in and tune in to 95.5-FM. Please plan to stay in your car throughout the worship service. Drive-thru communion begins at 10:30 a.m., following the service.
Faith United Church is holding a weekly Zoom webinar worship service at 10:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit Faith United Church Bryan, TX on Facebook.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station will livestream our worship service on Facebook Live on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the week, at noontime on Wednesday, a time of prayer together will be streamed on Facebook. Pastors Jonathan and Caressa Murray are available for help and consultation. Sermons and other information may be found at www.covenantpresbyterian.org. 979-694-7700
First Presbyterian Church is holding worship service online at 10:45 a.m. For online services, visit fpcbryan.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church is live-streaming its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook at StFrancisOnline. Worship with communion is outdoors in the “St. Francis Forest” at 8 a.m. Please bring a mask, lawn chair and water. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.
Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan’s Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Livestream, available at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. On weekdays, morning prayer at 8 a.m., noonday prayer at noon and evening prayer at 5:15 p.m. Streaming is available on Facebook Live. Check our page for schedule updates. www.standrewsbcs.org.
