Faith Calendar: Aug. 14

Saturday
Christ The Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station, is hosting Dwell. The event is a gathering of Catholics throughout Bryan-College Station for engaging talks, liturgies and prayer. For more information and a schedule of events, visit stabcs.org/dwell.
A group will be meeting at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1014 Holleman Drive in College Station, at 9 a.m. for Holy Hikes, a monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.
Sunday
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are via Zoom at 9 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will hold a virtual service with Pastor Kiya Keartwood from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages is at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship at 10:30 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have a worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a worship service at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. with limited in-person attendance. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The service will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.
St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 and 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 8 a.m. service is limited seating, while the 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. services are full capacity. aggiecatholic.org.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will have services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. www.christ-umc.org.
Tuesday
A prayer hour will be held every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. Everyone is invited.
Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, will host an online seminar from 4 to 6 p.m. for people grieving the death of a spouse. The seminar includes advice and sharing time. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.