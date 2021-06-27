Entergy recently donated $10,000 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, which serves six counties across the Brazos Valley in an effort to end hunger. Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the food bank, said the contribution helped the organization meet the community's needs during a time of increased demand and fewer donations.
Entergy donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bea Butler celebrated her 100th birthday on June 4 at a dinner party with family members at Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan. When aske…
Funerals are not everyone's cup of tea. Some folks find comfort in them; some find no comfort, and quite frankly, they get pretty anxious at them.