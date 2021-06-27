 Skip to main content
Entergy donates to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Entergy recently donated $10,000 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, which serves six counties across the Brazos Valley in an effort to end hunger. Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the food bank, said the contribution helped the organization meet the community’s needs during a time of increased demand and fewer donations.

