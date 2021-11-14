Enjoying the sights and sounds of backyard birds

The Brazos Valley is home to many types of birds. In Brazos County alone, birdwatchers have identified more than 350 species. Several of these birds are rare migrants and have been seen by only a few lucky people.
Many species, however, are permanent residents and can be observed year round. And you don’t have to travel far to enjoy them. Many birds live and raise their young in our yards and parks.
You can attract birds by putting out seed, suet and water. Backyard birding can be immensely rewarding as many birds can be observed close up without the use of binoculars.
As you learn our resident birds, take time to listen to them. Most of our local birds vocalize through songs or calls; with a little practice you will be able to identify them by voice. Listening to birds in your neighborhood can be every bit as pleasurable as watching them.
With colder months upon us, now is a great time to get know some of our resident birds. Food is often scarce in fall and winter and many birds are all too willing to come to well-stocked feeders.
Here are a few birds that can be seen year-round in the Brazos Valley.
One of my favorite backyard birds is the blue jay. This showy bird is blue above and white below, displays an attractive black necklace and has a conspicuous blue crest. Jays often announce their presence with a loud, raucous “jay-jay!” Some people dislike jays as they are thought to be bullies of the bird world. While it is true they intimidate smaller birds, jays are seemingly fearless in their efforts to chase off hawks and larger predators who venture into their environs. With their bright and contrasting colors, jays are most welcome in my yard.
The eye-catching northern cardinal is also common throughout the Brazos Valley. The male is bright red all over and has a black face. The female is pale brown and also shows black on the face. Both males and females sport a conspicuous crest. The cardinal’s song is pure delight. It is usually two parted and can be likened to “cheer-cheer-cheer-birdie-birdie-birdie.” Its joyful song is a sure sign that spring is around the corner.
Over the years, many people have told me they have seen strange looking cardinals come to their bird feeders. They describe a bird that looks like a female cardinal but it has a black bill. The bird they describe is a juvenile cardinal. Adult males and females have bright red bills. The youngsters always put on a show in my yard. Every bit as big as their parents, they can be seen begging for food. It’s as if they are saying, “Mom, dad! Feed me!” Juvenile cardinals remind me of my kids when they were young.
The tufted titmouse is easily overlooked but it is also a common bird in the Brazos Valley. Some people liken it to a miniature cardinal as it too has a prominent crest. Our resident titmouse is gray on top, white below and usually has a little orange wash on its sides. The titmouse is half the size of the cardinal and appears nervous when it feeds. It usually will come to our feeder, grab a seed and fly off to a protected branch to feed. Its song is easily recognized as it says the name: “Peter-peter-peter. Peter-peter-peter.”
Another small bird that is a common backyard denizen in the Brazos Valley is the Carolina chickadee. This tiny bird is recognized by its black cap, white face and black throat. Most people know the chickadee by its rapid name-saying call: “Chick-a-dee-dee-dee. Chick-a-dee-dee-dee.” In the winter, look for this bird in mixed flocks. It tends to be gregarious and can be seen in the company of titmice and other small birds. Some chickadees are so bold they will feed from a person’s hand.
The Carolina wren is a beloved bird in our region. And there is a lot to like about this bird. It is small, although larger than a chickadee. It is cinnamon colored and displays a conspicuous white line through its eye. Their song is a loud but musical, “Tea kettle-tea kettle-tea kettle.” Many people have commented that its song is twice the size of the bird. It is also a curious bird. More than any other bird in my yard, it has explored every nook and cranny of its environment to find a place to nest. One year we found that a wren had built a nest inside a shirt that we hung up outside to dry. Other birdwatchers have similar stories.
The mourning dove is probably the best known dove in the Brazos Valley. It is gray on top with conspicuous black spots on its wings. Its tail is long and tapered and its legs are stylishly pink. The bird is so named for its sad, mournful song: “Ooah-ooh-oo-oo-oo.” To my ear, the mourning dove sounds like a sad owl. Its melancholy song makes it among my favorite songsters.
The Brazos Valley is home to many other birds. With a little time and patience, you can get to know some of our avian residents. And don’t forget to listen.
Learning to identify birds by sight and sound will enrich your life and broaden your connection with the natural world. The local Rio Brazos Audubon Society is a great resource for people who are interested in learning more about their local birds. Its website is riobrazosaudubon.org.
Additionally, the free Merlin app through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology is a great and fun way to start to learn the calls and songs of birds in your local area.
Finally, a good old-fashioned hard copy field guide, such as National Geographic’s “Field Guide to the Birds of North America,” is a tremendous tool for learning more about bird species, what they look like and where they occur.
David Scott is a longtime member of the Rio Brazos Audubon Society and a retired professor in the Department of Recreation Park and Tourism Sciences at Texas A&M University.