Enjoying the sights and sounds of backyard birds

The Brazos Valley is home to many types of birds. In Brazos County alone, birdwatchers have identified more than 350 species. Several of these birds are rare migrants and have been seen by only a few lucky people.

Many species, however, are permanent residents and can be observed year round. And you don’t have to travel far to enjoy them. Many birds live and raise their young in our yards and parks.

You can attract birds by putting out seed, suet and water. Backyard birding can be immensely rewarding as many birds can be observed close up without the use of binoculars.

As you learn our resident birds, take time to listen to them. Most of our local birds vocalize through songs or calls; with a little practice you will be able to identify them by voice. Listening to birds in your neighborhood can be every bit as pleasurable as watching them.

With colder months upon us, now is a great time to get know some of our resident birds. Food is often scarce in fall and winter and many birds are all too willing to come to well-stocked feeders.

Here are a few birds that can be seen year-round in the Brazos Valley.