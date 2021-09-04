Emma Lazarus continues to influence fight for civil rights

In July, we examined the work of the great Yiddish storyteller Sholem Rabinovitsh, who wrote under the pen name Sholom Aleichem. His famous work, “Tevye der Milkhiker” (Tevye the Dairyman) became the basis for the Broadway play “Fiddler on the Roof.” In August, we studied the German-Israeli philosopher Martin Buber and his academic study of the Chasidic tales of the Shtetl.
Both represented the world of Eastern European Jewry in their own way. Sholom Aleichem told the story of 19th and early 20th century pre-Holocaust Eastern European Jewry from a folk perspective. The academic Martin Buber, writing about the same time as Sholom Aleichem, described that same world through anthropological tales and legends.
Both men presented us with two sides of the same sociological and literary coin. Theirs was a portrayal of a world first attacked by the Russian czars, then almost destroyed in the fires of German concentration camps, and finally victimized by Stalinist Russia. Despite some 21st century attempts to revive this special and unique world, due to Nazi atrocities and Soviet persecutions, the shtetl is a world that has ceased to exist.
Even as both men wrote their works, they knew that Jewish life in Eastern Europe was becoming untenable and would someday cease to exist. Not only did the rural Jews of Eastern Europe suffer from poverty and lack of social services, but czarist Russia was a place filled with prejudice, violence, and hate. These were the days of the pogrom, government-sponsored massacres that foreshadowed the Nazi horrors that would befall these communities in less than half a century. It was a time that millions of Eastern European Jews fled, and millions would find refuge in what they called in Yiddish “Di Galdene Mdineh” (The Golden Country).
For the masses of Jews living in czarist Russia, America was not merely a place from which they could escape poverty, it was an ideal and an opportunity to live in dignity.
The multitudes of Jewish refugees who came to the United States were under no illusion that life in America would be easy. They knew that they would have to learn a new language, a new culture, work long hours in sweatshops, and still suffer indignities, but despite these hurdles, they would have a chance for a better life, if not for themselves then for their children and grandchildren.
The eastern European masses poured into the slums and tenements of New York, Baltimore and Galveston. Despite their poverty, they produced a vibrant cultural life with Yiddish language journalists, writers, comedians, theater, poetry and vaudeville. Nevertheless, life was hard and working conditions were almost unbearable. Despite the difficulties, it was in the tenements that they embraced American values.
Most Jewish refugees were too busy surviving to protest the harsh conditions of the sweatshops, but they were fortunate to have allies. One of these was Emma Lazarus. Lazarus was a proud Jewish-American, and her poetry has left a permanent imprint on American culture.
Lazarus was a writer by trade. Literary critics of the late 19th century and early 20th century considered her to be an eminent American poetess, essayist and translator of German and Hebrew literature into English.
The 1881 assassination of Czar Alexander II and the pogroms that followed turned Lazarus into an activist who fought for Jewish rights. She was an inspiration for 20th century American civil rights activists, and her influence helped bolster Americans’ image of their country. Lazarus was an early believer in American exceptionalism. She foreshadowed Martin Luther King Jr. by believing that in America, someday prejudice would come to an end. Like the Rev. King, she fought for the idea that society should judge men and women not by their race or creed, but by the depth of their character.
Lazarus was a poet who suffered economic deprivation, social injustice and bigotry. Being one of the most visible fighters for 19th century Jewish civil rights, her poetry has had a deep impact on American and American-Jewish life.
In the 1880s, Lazarus used her poetic gift to fight against the persecution of Russian Jews and to publicize their plight to the American public. Her literary work explored the systemic racism of anti-Semitism and explored the struggles of the Jewish masses to be free. Lazarus was also a fighter for Jewish self-determination. She worked to end almost 2,000 years of exile and to reunite the Jewish people with its land.
Perhaps due to her advocacy on behalf of immigrants, her poem “The New Colossus” was engraved at the base of the Statue of Liberty. That poem has become a symbol for all those who seek shelter and liberty within the borders of the United States. There are few Americans who do not know the poem’s final lines:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Lazarus’ poetry is as relevant today as it was over a century ago. In her poem “Epistle to the Hebrews,” Lazarus wrote “Until we are all free, we are none of us free.” That statement has become a cornerstone of the fight for the civil rights movement.
More than a century after her death, we still face the curse of human trafficking and racism. As we begin our celebrations of the Jewish High Holidays, and mark the start of the Jewish year 5782, tragically too many still suffer from fear and poverty, from prejudice, and from the world’s oldest social disease, anti-Semitism.
Unfortunately, 5781 ended with the tragedies in Haiti and Afghanistan. We pray for the victims of these tragedies and other tragedies and hope that 5782 will be the dawn of not only a new year but a new period of peace and tranquility.
Lazarus was truly a Jewish poetess, not only fighting for Jewish rights but for human rights, and like the torch on the Statue of Liberty, her words shine brightly in our hearts with the light of hope.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.