Emma Lazarus continues to influence fight for civil rights

In July, we examined the work of the great Yiddish storyteller Sholem Rabinovitsh, who wrote under the pen name Sholom Aleichem. His famous work, “Tevye der Milkhiker” (Tevye the Dairyman) became the basis for the Broadway play “Fiddler on the Roof.” In August, we studied the German-Israeli philosopher Martin Buber and his academic study of the Chasidic tales of the Shtetl.

Both represented the world of Eastern European Jewry in their own way. Sholom Aleichem told the story of 19th and early 20th century pre-Holocaust Eastern European Jewry from a folk perspective. The academic Martin Buber, writing about the same time as Sholom Aleichem, described that same world through anthropological tales and legends.

Both men presented us with two sides of the same sociological and literary coin. Theirs was a portrayal of a world first attacked by the Russian czars, then almost destroyed in the fires of German concentration camps, and finally victimized by Stalinist Russia. Despite some 21st century attempts to revive this special and unique world, due to Nazi atrocities and Soviet persecutions, the shtetl is a world that has ceased to exist.