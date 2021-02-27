Embrace God in times of wilderness

Some denominations within the Christian church observe the season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday. On the first Sunday of Lent, many of these churches read about how Jesus was tempted in the wilderness by Satan. The Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke all include this event of Jesus’ temptation in the wilderness. The word “wilderness” may conjure up different images for us: Yosemite National Park, the Appalachian Trail or the cliffs of Big Sur.
In his book of essays The Practice of the Wild, poet, teacher and essayist Gary Snyder mentions several meanings of what we mean by wilderness based on his experience of exploring the wild and his knowledge of literature. He says wilderness can mean “a large area of wild land with original vegetation and wildlife; a wasteland ... unused or useless for agriculture ... a place of danger or difficulty where you take your own chances; wilderness could mean this world as contrasted with heaven as in the Pilgrim’s Progress: ‘I walked through the wilderness of this world.’ ”
Or wilderness, he says, can be “a place of abundance as in John Milton who makes note of, ‘a wilderness of sweets.’ ”
Snyder says Milton’s use of wilderness catches the very real condition of energy and richness that is so often found in wild systems. But he says there is another side: “Wilderness has implied chaos, Eros, the unknown, realms of taboo, the habitat of both the ecstatic and the demonic. ... It is a place of archetypal power, teaching, and challenge.”
All that is implied about the wilderness into which the Spirit drives Jesus: energy and richness, and also chaos, Eros, the taboo, the ecstatic and the demonic. It is place that holds these many things in tension. The wilderness is where revelation and temptation both occur.
It was in the wilderness that God called to Moses from the burning bush. There, Moses spent 40 days and nights with God on Mount Sinai, during which time the Hebrew people were tempted to build and worship the golden calf. The wilderness was where they wandered for 40 years before they finally reached the Promised Land of Canaan. In the wilderness they lived close to God, and they could open themselves to the energy, richness and ecstasy of the wilderness. In the wilderness, they realized their complete dependence on God to sustain their lives.
On Ash Wednesday, in the Episcopal Church, we acknowledge our dependence on God, and as part of the Ash Wednesday service we are invited to the observance of a holy Lent by self-examination and repentance; by prayer, fasting and self-denial; and by reading and meditating on God’s holy word. We do these things to prepare our hearts to celebrate Easter Sunday, the day commemorating Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead. We make these our disciplines to prepare us to fully engage in living.
On Ash Wednesday, we acknowledge that we are dust and to dust we shall return. Ash Wednesday and the season of Lent encourage us to look inward in order that we may move outward into living. Lent is a contemplative season, and its disciplines are not an end in and of themselves. They help prepare us for living in the power of Jesus’ resurrection.
In her book Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, Annie Dillard reflected on God, nature and the wilderness based on her experience of exploring them in and around Roanoke, Virginia. She had long been interested in what was called nature writing, a tradition that included John Muir and Henry David Thoreau, and inspired by them, she decided to write a book of her own.
In Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, she quotes the Trappist monk Thomas Merton, who said, “There is always a temptation to diddle around in the contemplative life, making itsy-bitsy statues.” She goes on to reflect and expand on that, saying “There is always an enormous temptation in all of life to diddle around making itsy-bitsy friends and meals and journeys for itsy-bitsy years on end. ... I won’t have it. The world is wilder than that in all directions, more dangerous and bitter, more extravagant and bright. We are making hay when we should be making whoopee; we are raising tomatoes when we should be raising Cain, or Lazarus.”
The past year has been hard. The week that included Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday was hard. The whole last year felt like it was put on ice, and then last week, we were literally put on ice. Over the past year, so many things have been put on hold, so many lives lost. The past year has been a wilderness time. During it, I don’t think many of us have been making itsy-bitsy statues. Most of us have been doing what is required to get through another day, through another week, through another month.
The temptation of Lent may be to make little statues out of our disciplines like the Hebrew people did out in the wilderness with their golden calf, to reduce our relationship with God to a series of practices, which would be a shame because as what Annie Dillard said of the world might be said of God. God is wilder, more dangerous, more extravagant and more bright. God is a living God worthy of worship. As we go about our Lenten disciplines this year, may they cultivate in us a power and creativity worthy of this God. In this wilderness time, let us take the opportunity to draw closer to God in order that we may more fully engage in life. May we let this the season teach, challenge us and prepare us to live, to prepare us for another season, a season to raise Cain, or to raise Lazarus, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.