Embrace God in times of wilderness

The temptation of Lent may be to make little statues out of our disciplines like the Hebrew people did out in the wilderness with their golden calf, to reduce our relationship with God to a series of practices, which would be a shame because as what Annie Dillard said of the world might be said of God. God is wilder, more dangerous, more extravagant and more bright. God is a living God worthy of worship. As we go about our Lenten disciplines this year, may they cultivate in us a power and creativity worthy of this God. In this wilderness time, let us take the opportunity to draw closer to God in order that we may more fully engage in life. May we let this the season teach, challenge us and prepare us to live, to prepare us for another season, a season to raise Cain, or to raise Lazarus, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.