Ellis named nurse practitioner of the year

Elizabeth Fuselier Ellis of Bedias has been named recipient of the 2021 Texas Nurse Practitioners’ NP of the Year Award, given annually to a Texas nurse practitioner who demonstrates excellence and serves as a role model for the profession. Ellis received the award Sept. 24, during TNP’s 33rd annual fall conference, which was held virtually.

Ellis is an adjunct professor for Texas A&M University’s College of Nursing and an independent rural health clinic owner in Bedias, serving over 2,000 patients in Grimes County and the six surrounding rural counties. She serves on the Texas Association of Rural Health Clinics Board of Directors, the National Association of Rural Health Clinics Public Policy Committee, and as a Legislative Ambassador for Texas Nurse Practitioners.

During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, Ellis was featured in a special edition “60 Minutes,” highlighting the impact of the pandemic in rural American communities.