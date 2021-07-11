Elite Wranglers win national dance competition

The Elite Wranglers dance team from Expressions Dance Studio in College Station won the 2021 Encore Performing Arts National Dance Competition in Las Vegas on June 25, placing first in its division for best in show and overall high score.

More than 400 dance teams from around the country participated in the competition.

The team consists of students ages 13 to 18 from College Station High School, A&M Consolidated High School, Rudder High School, College Station Middle School and Brazos Christian School.

The team won $900, and Luther Stover was awarded a $20,000 scholarship to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

The team is directed by Sharon Toups.