 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elite Wranglers win national dance competition
0 comments

Elite Wranglers win national dance competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elite Wranglers

Back row, from left: Ram Trimble, Kevin Cadle, Carter Grom, Colin Scott, Brandon Reese, Mason Cashion, Keaton Weiser, Austin Comte, Michal McCord; middle row: Marley Petrick, Sharon Toups, Bella Gonzalez, Addison Gallagher, Eliza Davis, Heidi Jones, Kelsie Scott, Whittney Bishop, Myla Greene, Lauren Parrent; front row: Luther Stover.

The Elite Wranglers dance team from Expressions Dance Studio in College Station won the 2021 Encore Performing Arts National Dance Competition in Las Vegas on June 25, placing first in its division for best in show and overall high score.

More than 400 dance teams from around the country participated in the competition.

The team consists of students ages 13 to 18 from College Station High School, A&M Consolidated High School, Rudder High School, College Station Middle School and Brazos Christian School.

The team won $900, and Luther Stover was awarded a $20,000 scholarship to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

The team is directed by Sharon Toups.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert