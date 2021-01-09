Divided by decades, prayers seek similar blessings on nation

On Nov. 5, 18 attendees gathered for the men’s monthly First Thursday Breakfast Group at First Presbyterian-Bryan. Ballots cast on Nov. 3 were still being counted in a few states, and the results in those states left the overall outcome undetermined.
One unwritten community rule of this church, I learned several years ago, is this: Pastor(s) and members don’t tell each other how to vote, and no one asks how another voted. Issues are discussed. Opinions are shared. Each one’s conscience and ballot are considered sacred and personal.
Not knowing factually, but suspecting there was about an even split of Trump and Biden voters in the group, I thought a respectful way to pray might be to find someone else’s prayer. Locating a particular prayer by the Rev. Peter Marshall, I distributed copies, asking individual participants to read sentences from his A Prayer for America, composed between 1945 and 1949:
“God, make us, the citizens of this land, want to do the right things and long to have right attitudes, that what we say and do would spring from understanding hearts. Direct us to seek moral objectives together, that seeking unity, the nation may be as resolute for righteousness and peace as she has been for a global war in defense of democracy. Bless those who bear responsibility. May they be led by Thee to do that which is right, rather than that which is expedient or politically self-serving.”
Afterward, several participants said, “Amazing that a prayer from 70 years ago would seem like it was written for us this week.”
Following the Wednesday afternoon incursion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., I took a break from national news coverage around 8 p.m. and switched channels to watch the University of Oklahoma versus Baylor men’s basketball game in Waco on ESPN2. In the post-game interview, coach Scott Drew was asked by a journalist, “Given today’s events in Washington, D.C., what did you tell your players before the game? And does it increase your team’s social awareness, like your 2020 conversations following racial-justice protests and rallies?”
Drew replied, “We’ll keep having these conversations all the time, because you want to get better as human beings. The only way to get better is to address issues and try to improve. Coach Tang’s prayer before the game tonight expressed how we consistently try to approach life together.”
Not having heard the prayer, I contacted Baylor sports media relations and was sent a video link. Baylor’s associate head coach, Jerome Tang, had offered this pre-game prayer for all in the basketball coliseum: “Lord, we come before you tonight humbly, and lifting up this nation, given the events in our Capitol today. For our leaders, we ask that your wisdom, grace and mercy be poured down. We ask that from the lives of young players tonight you would raise up future senators, congressmen and presidents to lead this country to seek justice, love mercy and walk humbly with you. Bless officials in the nation’s capital, and bless also game officials tonight here, the players, the fans, that they may play and cheer with sportsmanship. For it is in your name that we play and pray. Amen.”
Scots immigrant Peter Marshall died 20 years before Texan Jerome Tang was born. One pastored among folks in Washington, D.C. The other one still coaches young adults to play basketball and to develop as citizens.
Whether Republicans, Democrats or Independents, often the prayers of others have “broad shoulders” to carry our own yearnings to God’s throne of grace.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.