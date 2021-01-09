Divided by decades, prayers seek similar blessings on nation

Afterward, several participants said, “Amazing that a prayer from 70 years ago would seem like it was written for us this week.”

Following the Wednesday afternoon incursion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., I took a break from national news coverage around 8 p.m. and switched channels to watch the University of Oklahoma versus Baylor men’s basketball game in Waco on ESPN2. In the post-game interview, coach Scott Drew was asked by a journalist, “Given today’s events in Washington, D.C., what did you tell your players before the game? And does it increase your team’s social awareness, like your 2020 conversations following racial-justice protests and rallies?”

Drew replied, “We’ll keep having these conversations all the time, because you want to get better as human beings. The only way to get better is to address issues and try to improve. Coach Tang’s prayer before the game tonight expressed how we consistently try to approach life together.”