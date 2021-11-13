Differences shouldn't separate us in God's community

The calls from those two Presbyterians whom I’ve never met, however, who are about to be received as Roman Catholic members, have prompted me to think about how we people generally view one another, and how faith communities and traditions classify one another.

For example, Catholic and Presbyterian Church (USA) folks tend to view one another as equal in matters pertaining to the sacrament of baptism. Yet that’s not necessarily the same in other areas of faith and ministry practices.

In God’s community, I ask myself, should the differences we have in opinions, in perspectives, or in experiences cause divides we cannot bridge? We certainly have differences. At this point in my life, I am mostly persuaded (possibly influenced by God’s spirit) that it is most important we are each other’s siblings (sisters and brothers) in the family of God.

If I attempt to see another person as God has created her or him, it should not matter to me that anyone is a Jew, Christian, Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, agnostic, atheist, Republican, Democrat, socialist, or of a different gender identification, race or ethnicity from me. Accentuating the boundaries we create with our judgments hinders God’s desire for a beloved community.