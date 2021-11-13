Differences shouldn't separate us in God's community

This week, First Presbyterian Church-Bryan’s office received one phone call from South Carolina and one from West Virginia. Each caller requested a certificate of their baptism 40 years ago, at First Presbyterian Church-Bryan. This type of request generally occurs once or twice a year, rather than twice in one week. Each caller needed a signed attestation so that a Catholic Church official could advance them presently in membership status without baptizing them.
This may sound strange to those who otherwise think, “Why go to this trouble? Just proceed with a baptism. Who cares if it’s a duplicate baptism?”
Roman Catholics, and some other Protestants — including Presbyterian Church (USA) folks — tend to believe that baptism “works” or “is efficacious” because God is present with blessing power in a sacrament of the church, not because we are more conscious today of God’s presence than we were at some time earlier in our lives. Plus, there’s the consideration that if God is present making baptism work, then the church does not repeat what God has already blessed. So those priests in South Carolina and West Virginia do not want to repeat a baptism Presbyterians already administered.
Other Christians certainly believe differently: for example, to be efficacious, a certain amount of water needs to be involved at a certain time in one’s life (at least elementary age), or when the one to be baptized has a clear sense of repentance.
The calls from those two Presbyterians whom I’ve never met, however, who are about to be received as Roman Catholic members, have prompted me to think about how we people generally view one another, and how faith communities and traditions classify one another.
For example, Catholic and Presbyterian Church (USA) folks tend to view one another as equal in matters pertaining to the sacrament of baptism. Yet that’s not necessarily the same in other areas of faith and ministry practices.
In God’s community, I ask myself, should the differences we have in opinions, in perspectives, or in experiences cause divides we cannot bridge? We certainly have differences. At this point in my life, I am mostly persuaded (possibly influenced by God’s spirit) that it is most important we are each other’s siblings (sisters and brothers) in the family of God.
If I attempt to see another person as God has created her or him, it should not matter to me that anyone is a Jew, Christian, Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, agnostic, atheist, Republican, Democrat, socialist, or of a different gender identification, race or ethnicity from me. Accentuating the boundaries we create with our judgments hinders God’s desire for a beloved community.
In the New Testament, Luke (12:16-21) reports Jesus telling a parable about a wealthy man who benefited from a huge harvest. He built new, expansive barns for storage, then declared he would maintain his financial holdings for his pleasure alone.
For centuries, Scripture has taught that bounty is God’s gift to serve the purpose of covering basic needs among all, and should be maintained in planning for inevitable times of scarcity. This man, therefore, has not lived from or toward God’s wisdom and intentions. God desires a healthy community through sharing, not personal reinforcement to maintain distance and distinctions from others.
That man was foolish, not wise in God’s ways oriented toward healthy, beloved community. Jesus advocated Kingdom-of-God community with abundance overcoming scarcity and with respectful care for each other as fellow human beings so our differences do not separate us more than God ever intends.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.