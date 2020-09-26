Detach, and respond with a free heart

When I have been a Eucharistic minister, I notice that everyone who comes up for Communion looks like a little kid in their expression, right as they are about to receive. Each soul is then humble and little and tender before God. At Mass, we are nurtured by the Lord and by the presence of our family of faith. This should always be true wherever we are.

It breaks my heart that the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic church is as divided in America as the rest of the country. If what I have seen on social media is any indicator, we are meaner to one another than anyone else as well. We are hurting each other, attacking other people’s faith and giving bad witness. How can each of us seek to achieve the one-ness Jesus prayed for before his passion and death?

I don’t want to be responsible for even one tear of Jesus over this disunity. I have to change.

When we can step back from self enough when tempted to give a clever retort or a cutting remark in the midst of argument or debate, maybe we will be able to hear Jesus say, “This is my child here before you.”

Chiara Lubich, the founder of the Focolare Movement, said, “We can be one with anyone at any moment, in all things but sin.” Take this to mean that even if you are horrified by someone’s opinions, seek to be one with them in the ways that you can.