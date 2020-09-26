Detach, and respond with a free heart

“Sometimes I rise up to just below the ceiling, and I look down,” said my husband Bob, lecturing the kids after they had done something thoughtless. “And then I see how my behavior really affects the people around me, how it affects the system in here. Everything you do affects everyone else.”
I am still trying to catch up with Bob on that.
Christian detachment should never mean not caring or failing to stand up for what is right. Actually, holy detachment reorders the way we see the world around us and how we respond to it and the people in it.
With a little detachment comes perspective and humility. It might help me think through something I am about to post or say or do, and think, “What is this REALLY going to do?” Or in other words “How will this actually affect someone seeing or hearing it?” If it will just upset or provoke with no other likely result, maybe it’s not the best thing to contribute to the world.
And I do contribute to the world, to its spiritual and emotional climate in all the little ecosystems I exist in and the ways they are connected. I have to be more conscious of how I change the weather wherever I am or wherever my words appear. We all do.
We should be aware of our own particular snares. It’s possible to learn to see in slow motion what happens in our minds when people do that one thing that reliably sets us off, with a little detachment. With that insight we can fortify ourselves against it before we are caught up in reactivity.
Then we can respond with a free heart, even if angry. I have heard this described as “detachment with love.” We can better see the person we think of as our opponent. We can remember that Jesus really was talking to us when he said “Love your enemies,” (Matthew 5:43-48.) We can “bless and do not curse them.” (Romans 12:14)
When I am able to access even a little detachment, it seems that the big tangle I have been struggling in is swept away. I am more likely to say or do something useful then.
Whatever we do say should be said in simple humility. We must avoid the self-serving, “Well, I will pray for you so you won’t be who you are,” and then telling them to “have a nice day, God bless you.” How does that feel to that person? I know I hate it when someone does that to me.
There is such a big difference between “this is right” and “I am right.” Further, “this is right” should usually be directed toward ourselves rather than the other person.
When I go to receive the Eucharist with all of my church family, together with Catholics all over the world, am I thinking about what people’s ideologies are or anything other than that they are here with us at God’s altar? Is anybody?
Of course not! We’re thinking about Jesus, anticipating our union with him, hoping we can be made worthy by his grace to receive his holy body and blood at the family table. We’re aware of our unity with our brothers and sisters. That is the kingdom of God, where we are one with Jesus, one with everyone.
When I have been a Eucharistic minister, I notice that everyone who comes up for Communion looks like a little kid in their expression, right as they are about to receive. Each soul is then humble and little and tender before God. At Mass, we are nurtured by the Lord and by the presence of our family of faith. This should always be true wherever we are.
It breaks my heart that the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic church is as divided in America as the rest of the country. If what I have seen on social media is any indicator, we are meaner to one another than anyone else as well. We are hurting each other, attacking other people’s faith and giving bad witness. How can each of us seek to achieve the one-ness Jesus prayed for before his passion and death?
I don’t want to be responsible for even one tear of Jesus over this disunity. I have to change.
When we can step back from self enough when tempted to give a clever retort or a cutting remark in the midst of argument or debate, maybe we will be able to hear Jesus say, “This is my child here before you.”
Chiara Lubich, the founder of the Focolare Movement, said, “We can be one with anyone at any moment, in all things but sin.” Take this to mean that even if you are horrified by someone’s opinions, seek to be one with them in the ways that you can.
Maybe when I am tempted to make a statement, I should ask a question instead, and this with kindness and honesty, looking past what someone has said and more to the person beneath it. I can find what is good there and try to draw it out.
Maybe the goal of conversations, especially now, should be to be present, to seek and reach out more than to try to change or rebuke someone else.
None of us needs to contribute to the spirit of wrath, judgment, blame or demeaning language, not even for a good cause. It hasn’t helped anyone yet.
Instead, to quote Lubich again, we should “be the first to love.”
I have learned through many painful experiences that we can love someone and hate what they do.
We can be faithful whether we think other people are or not. Faithfulness does not require cruelty to anyone.
Look at us Catholics. We have always had a visible successor of Peter to unify us. We profess a unity of faith through the ages of which we are rightly proud. But look at the rancor we have toward one another now. We have nurtured factions among us by driving people to the safety of like minds because some of us are so horrible to those who disagree. Some of us have even parted from the Holy Father. It’s unthinkable. What have we done? I know everyone has their reasons. We all have our reasons for our ferocity and divisiveness. Such is our age. But we can’t conform to this age. (Romans 12:2)
“See, ‘they say, ‘how these Christians love one another.” wrote Tertullian.
“Yes but,” (insert here your issue, however righteous.) I am guilty too. Mea culpa, of my own justifications.
“They were of but one heart and one mind,” (Antiphon from the Liturgy of the Hours.) Well, not for long. But we can strive for it.
I know we have always had our problems. This is clear in our long history.
We can also look at this and remember that patience is a form of trusting God. God has brought us as church through the fall of the Roman Empire, corruption, wicked popes, wars and persecutions, saved us from our own communal sins and past divisions and is going to bring us through now.
However we are the body of Christ, we are the church. Whatever we are upset about, however legitimate, if it keeps us from loving, accepting, and being one with each other in all things but sin, there we have fallen from the Gospel. God is with us and when we are willing, offers us his grace to change.
“Therefore, beloved, since you look for these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, spotless and blameless.” 2 Peter 3: 14
Start small. For example, just for today, say nothing anywhere against anyone. For that 24 hours, you will have to find other things to say. And let them be truly kind.
Or just for today, live this next 12 hours as if only you and God existed in the world together. Treat the other people in your life with reverence, because today, they are him too. Just for today.
This weekend through Sunday, commit to the Lord, whom every one of us loves, that you will at least not fight a fellow Catholic (meaning all of our baptized) no matter what.
What is the most beautiful and tender moment you have ever had with Jesus? Let that be your base of operations from which you conduct your interactions with others.
Let us rise up, look down and see.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin.
