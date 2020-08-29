DARYL HAY: May we follow the examples of past women and carry on their work

This month, the U.S. celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, an amendment that guaranteed American women the right to vote. It was the culmination of a long history, going back at least to the mid-19th century and involved white women such as Elizabeth Stanton and Susan B. Anthony and African-American women like Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells.
The website for the National Archives said of the 19th Amendment, “Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle; victory took decades of agitation and protest ... several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution.”
The 19th Amendment was the culmination of an effort and also the beginning of continued efforts to expand suffrage. Though it guaranteed that women could vote in theory, in practice it didn’t apply to African-Americans across the country or to other ethnic groups. It took much more activism, protest and legislation like that of the 1965 Voting Rights Act to guarantee the vote for all women.
Sojourner Truth embodied that spirit of activism and agitation. She was born into slavery, but escaped from it when she was 30 years old. In 1851, she spoke at Women’s Rights Convention and said, “If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again! And now they are asking to do it, the men better let them.”
Sojourner Truth and the other suffragettes like her could have found inspiration from the Canaanite woman Jesus met when he visited the towns of Sidon and Tyre. In the Gospel according to Matthew, it says that Jesus left Gennesaret, which was on the Sea of Galilee and went north to the Mediterranean coast, to Gentile territory, to the towns of Sidon and Tyre. It was there that a Canaanite woman — Canaanite being an ancient description of the people of that area — appeared and shouted at Jesus, “Have mercy on me Lord, Son of David. My daughter is tormented by a demon.” This would be have unusual behavior for women of Jesus’ day were expected to be quiet and reserved in public; maybe that is why Jesus ignores her and doesn’t answer her.
So she persists in shouting her request, maybe even following Jesus and the disciples through the streets because the disciples said to Jesus, “Send her away, because she keeps shouting after us.”
But Jesus told them, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” Then the woman approached Jesus, knelt before him, and simply said, “Lord, help me.” In response Jesus used the unpleasant, and to my ears offensive, metaphor of comparing her and her people to dogs saying, “It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.”
But she used that metaphor to turn the tables on him, and said, “Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.” In response Jesus answered, “Woman, great is your faith! Let it be done as you wish.” Then Matthew says, “And her daughter was healed that instant.” The Canaanite woman’s faith and action, her agitating, or what some have called a “praying faith” convinced Jesus to take action on her and her daughter’s behalf.
Though Jesus may have been sent to the lost sheep Israel, that doesn’t mean that the Gentiles did not also find Jesus’ message and actions attractive, and great faith was found among them. That is what happens here and elements of this scene hearken back to the Wise Men who also knelt before Jesus and paid him homage, calling him King of the Jews. The Canaanite woman does the same thing. It is an act of worship and she used words of faith and devotion to address him, “Lord, Son of David.” She became living proof of what Jesus would later declare, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations.”
Maybe Jesus would have said this without having met the Canaanite woman, but what she does is significant and like so many women after her. The spring edition of the journal Parabola included an essay on holy women, women who, as the author says, “struggled to assert their full humanity and to follow where God was calling them, even when this challenged the prevailing options of their time…”
So the essay includes a story about Mary Ward, who was a Roman Catholic in England in the early 1600s when it was treasonous to practice the Christian faith as a Roman Catholic; it includes the story of Saint Hildegard, who founded a Benedictine community in the 11th century and who wrote works of theology and mysticism, practiced as a doctor and wrote music. These women and the others included in the essay all had to push against resistance, usually from men, to follow where they believed God was calling them. The author of the essay, Robert Ellsberg, says that women such as these “offer a unique glimpse of the face of God, each enlarges our moral imagination, each offers new insights into the meaning and possibilities of human life.”
Jesus came to offer a unique glimpse of what God is like; he enlarges our moral imaginations and offers new possibilities for our lives. The Canaanite woman does that, too, and though she is different from Jesus in heritage and ethnicity, maybe Jesus saw something of himself in her, someone who pushed against and even broke down barriers.
Like so many women who came after her the Canaan woman was willing to break down barriers, to shout out if need be, and by doing so demonstrated her faith that in Jesus the kingdom of heaven had come near. May we who are beneficiaries of her faith and who are beneficiaries of the agitation and protest of saints, suffragettes, and countless other women, give thanks for their witness and for their courage. May we follow their example and carry on their work.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!