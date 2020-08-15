DAN DE LEON: We must lament and address past pain to move forward

My father was 26 when his wife died from stomach cancer. He struggled to finish law school, coping with his loss by immersing himself in studying, drinking and self-isolation. Through the encouragement of a dear friend (after whom I am named) and by the grace of God, Dad picked himself up, got his law degree, passed the bar exam and called up a woman he knew from high school. They dated for a few months, got married, and nine months after their wedding day, I was born. This all happened in less than two years. Looking back at those few months in my father’s life, I don’t see enough time to grieve or mourn, enough space for lament.
Lament is an overlooked part of our faith. It acknowledges what we have lost, the damage caused by it, and the depth of pain we feel as a result. Lament is the essential starting point to reach hope and restoration. It’s what the psalmist writes about: “My tears have been my food day and night,” (Psalm 42:3), and, “O God, you have rejected us, broken our defenses; you have been angry; now restore us!” (Psalm 60:1). It’s what Jesus had in mind when he preached, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted” (Matthew 5:4), and what he quoted from Psalm 22 to cry out from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” We need lament to healthily move forward and for something new to be born.
“Lamentations may serve as the prophetic corrective necessary to embrace the next phase of Christianity,” argues Soong-Chan Rah, the evangelical Christian author of Prophetic Lament: A Call for Justice in Troubled Times. Referring to the Book of Lamentations, which “responds to the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple in 586 B.C.,” Rah points to “the suffering endured by God’s people” and their ownership of waywardness from God that caused their plight. A corporate lament, where the people acknowledge how the transgressions of some have caused loss for all, much like the apostle Paul’s explanation of the body of Christ — “if one part suffers, every part suffers with it” (1 Corinthians 12:26) — leads to a shared confession that, as Rah suggests, “propels the community to imagine a world beyond their current state of sinful existence.”
Putting this in perspective, until we as a people address the pain of our past, we cannot healthily move on. Without lamenting the more than 200,000 lives lost 75 years ago this month from the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and confessing the systemic evil of militarism, we cannot move toward hope and peace. Without lamenting the more than 33 million people who have died from HIV/AIDS and confessing the homophobic silence that exacerbated that terrible loss, we cannot move toward healing and compassion. Without lamenting 400 years of oppression in America, from chattel slavery to Jim Crow, that denied the humanity of people of color and led to the sin of racism being baked into our cultural psyche, we cannot move toward justice and reconciliation.
Five months into taking varying measures against a pandemic, we are in a rush to get back to normal. We want our kids back in classrooms, our bars and restaurants open, our football stadiums full and our houses of worship packed. I’m all for it, but the fact that things will never completely return to the normal we once knew aside, we can’t heal from this current and ongoing pain without recognizing all that we’ve lost and how deeply that loss is hurting us as a people. Until we lament the more than 760,000 deaths from COVID-19 worldwide to date, we will not shift to a communal prioritization of one another’s life over an individualistic obsession with creature comforts. And without confessing the extent to which our neglect of the common good led to us being in this mess, we cannot healthily move on.
Denial is a privilege that leads to survival for some, but lament is a faithful necessity that leads to salvation for all. In these days fraught with anxiety and fear, we would do well to take a deep breath; not being so quick to move on that we fail to carve out hospitable spaces for the new things God is birthing into this moment.
When I was 13, my father drove me to a cemetery. We got out of the car, and I followed him to where his first wife was buried. I looked at the headstone. I looked at Dad’s face staring back at it. I watched this man demonstrate something for me that I’d never seen from him before: grief, mourning, lament. Inviting me into his experience helped me understand how his pain is always there, but when it is faced with honesty and vulnerability, it can’t keep you from carving out spaces for new life to take shape.
We all have experienced or will experience loss, both individually and as a people. But this is not a death sentence on the human condition, because death never gets the final word. We have the gift of lament, of naming our pain and crying it out to God, the source of our being and the rock of our salvation, who walks with us in the lowest valleys and delivers us into new life.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.
