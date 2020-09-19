DAN DE LEON: Show love for those struggling with suicidal thoughts

Otis Moss III, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, had a sister with paranoid schizophrenia. When she took her own life, a colleague told Moss, “You know your sister is going to hell.” Moss told his colleague, “Well, you can go there, but you won’t find her there.”

Moss decided to come out about his sister’s death. In an interview with Ebony magazine, he talked about her mental health, how his family struggled alongside her, seeking to understand what she was dealing with. He talked about their pain when she died, how they love her still and how strong she always was. Moss received a flood of letters, emails and calls saying, “Thank you for telling your story. Sometimes I thought I was the only one dealing with this.” Today, Moss says not a week goes by that he doesn’t receive at least one letter saying, “Thank you for speaking up.”

We need to speak up, raise awareness, give life. We need to become more educated about mental illness and suicide so we can liberate our community from the stigmas attached to them. We can start with guidance from St. Francis of Assisi: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. ... Grant that I may not so much seek to be understood as to understand.”