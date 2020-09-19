DAN DE LEON: Show love for those struggling with suicidal thoughts

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This was on my mind when I convened an online meeting of faith leaders.
A recent article in Baptist News about suicidal ideations among clergy observed, “Leading anxious congregations amidst a pandemic, a hyper-partisan culture, a civil rights movement and an upcoming election is destroying the lives of our pastors. Literally.” Taking that news to heart, we shared about the mental health of the congregations in our care and of ourselves. It was life-giving for all of us, which is what the faith we practice should always be.
This week, I noticed someone crying out for help on Twitter. They said they were thinking about ending their life. Responses to the tweet were encouraging and kind. But a few, while well-intentioned, had the potential for more harm than good. They were variations of fear-based religion that said, “Don’t do that. You’ll be in worse shape than you are now,” the insinuation being that suicide lands someone in the fabled fires of eternal punishment.
Talking about mental health and suicide removes stigmas from what we don’t understand. Our misunderstandings enable a wide gate and broad road leading to the destructive tendencies of fear. Fear keeps joy at bay and hinders life. Too often religion has said, “Get right with God or burn.” Too often the church has told LGBTQ people, “Stop being what you are or you will go to hell.” Too often people of faith have told those struggling with suicidal ideations, “Pray harder, or you’ll be in real trouble.”
Ultimately, this is symptomatic of faithful people being unwilling, too fragile or too afraid to grapple with realities we don’t understand. If the statement found more than any other in the entire Bible is “fear not,” “do not be afraid,” then it is deeply faithful for us to take courage in talking about suicide prevention in order to be the life-giving people God intends for us to be.
The National Institute of Mental Health reports that in 2018, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, with more than two and a half times as many suicides (48,344) as there were homicides (18,830). The National Council on Aging states that those 85 years and older have the highest suicide rate of any age group, over four times higher than the nation’s overall rate. The Trevor Project notes that suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24, and that gay teens contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of their straight peers. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2019 Suicide Prevention Annual Report, Veterans accounted for 13.5% of all deaths by suicide among U.S. adults in 2017 and constituted 7.9% of the U.S. adult population.
Suicide and its ripple effects touch us all; and it’s not a matter of one’s weakness, but a matter of our misunderstanding. As the National Alliance on Mental Illness states, “Suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.”
Otis Moss III, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, had a sister with paranoid schizophrenia. When she took her own life, a colleague told Moss, “You know your sister is going to hell.” Moss told his colleague, “Well, you can go there, but you won’t find her there.”
Moss decided to come out about his sister’s death. In an interview with Ebony magazine, he talked about her mental health, how his family struggled alongside her, seeking to understand what she was dealing with. He talked about their pain when she died, how they love her still and how strong she always was. Moss received a flood of letters, emails and calls saying, “Thank you for telling your story. Sometimes I thought I was the only one dealing with this.” Today, Moss says not a week goes by that he doesn’t receive at least one letter saying, “Thank you for speaking up.”
We need to speak up, raise awareness, give life. We need to become more educated about mental illness and suicide so we can liberate our community from the stigmas attached to them. We can start with guidance from St. Francis of Assisi: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. ... Grant that I may not so much seek to be understood as to understand.”
Know this: God loves you so much that God became flesh and lived among us. God loves us so much that God sent Jesus Christ into the world, Love in human form, walking in our shoes and living in our global neighborhood. God experiences our experiences through Christ, who teaches us to show compassion, and to gain the strength to always be compassionate through empathy.
I may not be able to fully empathize with my neighbor who struggles with paranoid schizophrenia, or with my Black neighbor who deals with racist microaggressions tempering their depression every day, but I can seek to understand.
It’s in our repentance from shaming and stigmatizing our neighbors with suicidal ideations, including ourselves, that we show each other the love of God that never lets us go. Walking alongside one another with this intentional desire to understand helps us to see that we’re never alone. It’s life-giving, as the faith we practice should always be.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.
