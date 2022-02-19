Dan De Leon: Reconciliation requires the truth be told

This is the faithful reasoning I see behind the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) instituted by Nelson Mandela and chaired by Desmond Tutu. That massive exploration into South Africa’s human rights abuses between 1960 and 1994, sought to “restore broken relationships with healing, harmony and reconciliation,” and its method for achieving those ends was telling the truth about what happened: what exactly the apartheid atrocities were, who lorded those abuses over whom, and what were their effects. While results of the TRC were not perfect, they finally told the truth, enabling people of different races to “bear with one another and forgive each other” (Colossians 3:13). That’s the tangible healing work of reconciliation.

When it comes to reconciling history, we can look to the examples of truth-telling in Black history that resonate with Jesus’ promise of knowing the truth and being liberated by it. We can look to Isabella Baumfree, born into slavery in 1797, who escaped to freedom with her infant daughter after the man who owned her reneged on his promise to emancipate her. She became Sojourner Truth, a national figure advancing the rights of women and Black people. “The Lord gave me the name Sojourner,” she said, “because I was to travel up and down the land showing people their sins and being a sign unto them. Afterward I told the Lord I wanted another name because everybody had two names; and the Lord gave me Truth, because I was to declare truth to the people.” When you know the truth, you will be free.