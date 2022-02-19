Dan De Leon: Reconciliation requires the truth be told

The messages on church signs can be everything from inspiring to interrogating, but, in some way, they articulate the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This month, Fellowship Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Tulsa, put up this message: “Black history is American history.” The appropriateness is obvious with it being Black History Month, but what does that message have to do with Christianity?
In his second letter to the church at Corinth, Paul writes, “God … reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation.” For those who follow Jesus, the work of reconciling the estranged fragments of fellowship God designed to be in harmonious relationship, one unto the other, is always upon us. As an author and theology professor at Duke Divinity School, Norman Wirzba, writes, “Jesus shows us that the primary task of discipleship is for people to be a healing, nurturing and reconciling presence in the world.”
Given our history of racism and the still-lingering effects of white supremacy whispering the lie that Black people contributed nothing to the culmination of America, there is a blatant necessity to reconcile Black history with American history. As the church sign in Oklahoma suggests, those histories are one and the same.
Reconciliation sounds good. Especially in these divisive days in America, the thought of reconciliation is refreshingly happy. But reconciliation isn’t all puppy dogs and rainbows. It requires truth. Just as we cannot be reconciled, one unto the other, without being truthful with one another, Black history and American history cannot be reconciled without the full truth being told about those histories.
One thing I’ve come to learn about Jesus saying, “You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free,” is that living truthfully has the power to heal. The healthiest, strongest relationships I have and that I witness between others leave no stone unturned.
This is the faithful reasoning I see behind the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) instituted by Nelson Mandela and chaired by Desmond Tutu. That massive exploration into South Africa’s human rights abuses between 1960 and 1994, sought to “restore broken relationships with healing, harmony and reconciliation,” and its method for achieving those ends was telling the truth about what happened: what exactly the apartheid atrocities were, who lorded those abuses over whom, and what were their effects. While results of the TRC were not perfect, they finally told the truth, enabling people of different races to “bear with one another and forgive each other” (Colossians 3:13). That’s the tangible healing work of reconciliation.
When it comes to reconciling history, we can look to the examples of truth-telling in Black history that resonate with Jesus’ promise of knowing the truth and being liberated by it. We can look to Isabella Baumfree, born into slavery in 1797, who escaped to freedom with her infant daughter after the man who owned her reneged on his promise to emancipate her. She became Sojourner Truth, a national figure advancing the rights of women and Black people. “The Lord gave me the name Sojourner,” she said, “because I was to travel up and down the land showing people their sins and being a sign unto them. Afterward I told the Lord I wanted another name because everybody had two names; and the Lord gave me Truth, because I was to declare truth to the people.” When you know the truth, you will be free.
We can look to Ida B. Wells, the journalist who saw white southerners lynching innocent Black people and wrote, “O my God! Can such things be and no justice for it? American Christianity heard of this awful affair and read of its details and neither press nor pulpit gave the matter more than passing comment.” Giving speeches across America and Europe and publishing investigative pieces, Wells’ mission was to make the world listen. When you know the truth, reconciliation is possible.
A couple of summers ago, when the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery elevated cries for racial justice in America, the communal message was both inspiring and interrogating. It needed to be. Feeling some of that necessary discomfort as a white-passing person who yearns for reconciliation, I wrote a song called “Before We Get to Harmony.” The song speaks to my Black neighbors but is directed to the ears of those, myself included, who need to know more truth. Here’s part of it: “I can wash my hands of all that you’ve been through, but what I’m not responsible for I am still responsible to. The pieces didn’t fall by happenstance, where I keep passing Go and you aren’t given half the chance. It’s evident that we’ve been telling lies, more than just a few, and innocence must die before we get to harmony.”
In our present days of history-making, when a few loud voices call for the banning of certain books for fear that their contents might cause us discomfort at reading the truth they tell about Black History, American history, our history, we would do well to lean into the words of Jesus that invite us to know truth and find freedom in it. That is the God-dreamed liberation that can deliver us into reconciled harmony.