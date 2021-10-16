Dan De Leon: Individuals, community need to heal spiritually from trauma

R.E.M. had a 1992 hit song that still resonates called “Everybody Hurts.” Vocalist Michael Stipes sings “Everybody hurts sometimes.” Much like revisiting familiar Bible verses can offer fresh insights, hearing “Everybody Hurts” nearly twenty years later has me thinking about it in new ways. It can mean that each individual experiences pain at some point in their life, or it can mean that sometimes everyone — the whole community — hurts. Everybody collectively hurts sometimes. Or at least we should.

The apostle Paul addresses this in his first letter to the church at Corinth, writing that “Christ is just like the human body,” and, “You are the body of Christ and parts of each other” (1 Corinthians 12:12, 27). Paul instructs people trying to figure out how to be faithful followers of Jesus that if any one of them rejoices, everyone should rejoice, and if any member of their community is suffering, they should all suffer with that person. They should all feel it, because until everyone recognizes, honors and understands the one member of the body’s pain, there is no true healing for everybody.