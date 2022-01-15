Dan De Leon: Each one of us has a unique place in the world

This week has been marked by loss for our Brazos Valley community. Early in the week, Linda Coats died. Linda was a retired teacher, relentless volunteer and one of the most active members of our church, whose passion for empowering young people to thrive, advocating for the marginalized, and serving the poor was as inspiring as it was exhausting.
Later in the week, Wayne Sadberry died. Wayne was the curator of the Brazos Valley African American Museum and a local historian with a wealth of knowledge about our past and perspective about our present, a gentle spirit that made him as approachable as he was mighty, and a passion for ending the sin of racism in our time.
Both Linda and Wayne were monumental figures. Both have passed from this time between the already and the not yet, and into God’s marvelous light. Both were dearly loved and leave a gaping hole in our communal heart. And here’s some hopeful news if we let it sink in: both of them are irreplaceable.
The public theologian Jo Luehmann says, “In real communities, no individual is replaceable.” This is something I would affirm as a gospel truth, the sacred sinew connecting the bone of our instruction to love God fully with the muscle of our requirement to love one another as we love ourselves. In real communities, no one is replaceable. No one is expendable. Everyone, every one matters. Linda and Wayne knew that and exemplified it.
When we experience loss, however, the desperation that comes with grief can tempt us to replace those who have passed with things and even with people to fill the particular hole they leave behind. Even in our churches, if someone moves away or dies, anxiousness spurs us toward finding people to do the things that person did, to maintain the good things that person kept flourishing the exact way they did it. But that is the myth of replaceability that resembles Pharaoh’s demand for production, and has nothing to do with the realm of God, where no one is replaceable. When a capitalist mindset mingles with Jesus’ vision of God’s kingdom that can also be understood as a kin-dom of irreplaceable people, we can get so anxious that we believe we’re supposed to replace those we have lost even if it comes at the expense of who God dreams us to be in our own particular way.
At the end of a week marked by loss, instead of letting despair fuel the myth of replaceability, we are far better off leaning into the counsel of Jesus: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). Now is the time to help each other grieve and not worry about what we are supposed to do without the ones we have lost, because out of communal grief comes unexpected comfort, including the comfort that we, too, are irreplaceable and uniquely gifted to usher in the kind of justice, mercy and love that people like Linda and Wayne spent a lifetime making manifest in our community.
Last week, Christians celebrated Baptism of Christ Sunday. It’s the day when followers of Jesus recall the timeless words spoken from the split-open sky, God’s voice declaring for all to hear: “You are my Beloved. With you I am well pleased.” In his baptism, Jesus revealed that this is how God sees each and every one of us: “You are my Beloved. With you I am well pleased.” And there is only one you.
You are irreplaceably equipped to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with your God. You are irreplaceably gifted to love God and neighbor as you love yourself. You are irreplaceably beloved, and the more you live into who God dreams you to be, the more freely and naturally you can do the things that people like Linda and Wayne inspired all of us to do, and in your own particular way.
You may not have the ability to command a classroom of students and make those young people believe in themselves the way Linda did, but you are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139) with abilities for lifting people out of the quagmire of self-loathing and indifference so that they, like you, can better love others as they love themselves. You may not be the curator of a community’s past with honest words that have the Davidian power to bring down the Goliath of racism like Wayne had, but you are suited with unparalleled attributes for building up the community around you and addressing the blatant vestiges of racism that threaten an equitable, healthy future — a God-dreamed future with your beloved fingerprints all over it.
There will never be another Linda. There will never be another Wayne. This is saddening, but not troubling. Because the good news is there will never be another you either. You are God’s beloved. God’s favor rests in you. You have been called by name. Mourn now. Grieve now. And tomorrow, let your irreplaceable light shine.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.