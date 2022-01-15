Dan De Leon: Each one of us has a unique place in the world

When we experience loss, however, the desperation that comes with grief can tempt us to replace those who have passed with things and even with people to fill the particular hole they leave behind. Even in our churches, if someone moves away or dies, anxiousness spurs us toward finding people to do the things that person did, to maintain the good things that person kept flourishing the exact way they did it. But that is the myth of replaceability that resembles Pharaoh’s demand for production, and has nothing to do with the realm of God, where no one is replaceable. When a capitalist mindset mingles with Jesus’ vision of God’s kingdom that can also be understood as a kin-dom of irreplaceable people, we can get so anxious that we believe we’re supposed to replace those we have lost even if it comes at the expense of who God dreams us to be in our own particular way.