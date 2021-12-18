Dan De Leon: Christmas is a time for personal change

Are you ready for a change? Not for things around you to change, but for you to change, for your life to change; and through your life, the things around you? I don’t mean to add to your holiday anxiousness, but that’s what Christmas is about: the transformation of your life to the point of things never being the same.
Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, the Christ child, God Incarnate; which is to say that Christmas is about the birth of love. Christians understand this as love born anew into our lives — into our heart, mind, home — and that kind of miraculous arrival is too big to leave us unmoved.
The Black feminist author and professor, bell hooks, who intentionally spelled her name with no capital letters to de-emphasize her individuality, died Wednesday. When recalling the Civil Rights Movement, “a great movement for social justice that was rooted in love,” hooks said, “I’m talking about a love that is transformative, that challenges us in both our private and our civic lives.” As hooks concluded, “Real love will change you.”
If these days of Advent mean to prepare us for Christ’s birth — for the birth of real love — then we are essentially preparing to be transformed, for our lives to be adjusted toward clearer resonance with God’s dreams for us and the world into which we were born. Are we ready for that?
I wasn’t ready for that when we pulled into a trash heap in Miguel Aleman, Mexico. It was 2004, a couple of days before Christmas. The vans from our Baptist church in Austin, where I was serving as youth minister, were full of food, personal hygiene items, coats and toys for children, and teenagers to give them to our neighbors in need.
Those neighbors were families living and working in garbage dunes, collecting items to sell, residing in tiny homes made from whatever they could find. Dogs and horses roamed the landscape of burning trash. The swarms of flies were as thick as the smell of rotting food. One of our kids, a junior from a mostly affluent high school, asked me in stunned disbelief, “They live like this?” Like all of us on that trip, the teen came thinking she would change other people’s lives, but it was hers that was changing with a refining dose of reality that I see in hindsight as real love.
After the gifts were shared, the people in whose homes we were guests gathered us in a circle. A man standing next to me extended his arm inviting me to pray with him. The dirt on his hand was so thick that the lines in his palm looked like white rivers cracking through patches of dark brown. I placed my hand in his and we smiled at each other. Then a voice rose from the circle calling us to prayer. While most of us could not understand the words spoken in Spanish, what was being expressed was clear: gratefulness, hope, love.
Our group went there to change things for the better, and to a degree we did; but we were the ones unexpectedly changed beyond measure. Some of the teenagers on that trip went on to become teachers, immigration justice lawyers, and other civic servants, citing that experience with our neighbors in Mexico as the reason for their life’s vocational trajectory. And while I was already committed to ministry, that moment in the hospitality of strangers, who live in cyclical poverty maintained by systemic oppression and societal indifference, changed me to understand the biblical notion of “faith without works is dead” meaning more than charity, but also addressing the root causes of injustice that make charity necessary. That’s what real love does. It changes us, and, through us, things around us.
What we witnessed at the trash heap was distressing, but sometimes that is necessary for God to birth something into our lives. For love to be born anew, for us to change and affect change, God needs us to face things that challenge us, that even distress us. That kind of discomfort is an indicator of God-dreamed change.
It might be challenging, but we need to acknowledge the breadth and depth of racism in our past and its effect on our present, or God’s will of equity and harmony on earth as it is in heaven cannot be born. We need to not just welcome LGBTQ people into houses of worship, but listen to their lived experiences of closeted estrangement, or the reconciliation and healing of the whole body of Christ, the entire human family, cannot be born. We need to see poverty not as an abstract enemy, but as a preventable injustice affecting human beings to whom we are inextricably bound by the creator of us all, because the One born on Christmas grew up and started his ministry by saying that the Holy Spirit was upon him to bring good news to the poor.
Real love can feel good, like a hug from a loved one we haven’t felt in 21 months of a pandemic, changing us to not take our relationships for granted anymore. It can also feel uncomfortable, even painful. Either way, real love changes you. We who are preparing for the gift of love from a God who refines us like silver to be and do our best can expect nothing less. Get ready.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.