Dan De Leon: Christmas is a time for personal change

Our group went there to change things for the better, and to a degree we did; but we were the ones unexpectedly changed beyond measure. Some of the teenagers on that trip went on to become teachers, immigration justice lawyers, and other civic servants, citing that experience with our neighbors in Mexico as the reason for their life’s vocational trajectory. And while I was already committed to ministry, that moment in the hospitality of strangers, who live in cyclical poverty maintained by systemic oppression and societal indifference, changed me to understand the biblical notion of “faith without works is dead” meaning more than charity, but also addressing the root causes of injustice that make charity necessary. That’s what real love does. It changes us, and, through us, things around us.

What we witnessed at the trash heap was distressing, but sometimes that is necessary for God to birth something into our lives. For love to be born anew, for us to change and affect change, God needs us to face things that challenge us, that even distress us. That kind of discomfort is an indicator of God-dreamed change.