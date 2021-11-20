Dan De Leon: Christ is solid rock as world changes around us

I have yet to process the toll this pandemic has taken, but I’m grateful that I’m not exactly as I was, that I’ve been forced to think a little less insularly and a little more outwardly, to prioritize less individualistically and more communally, and to love just as much inwardly as I do outwardly. I’m grateful that my rock, who loves me as I am, but loves me too much to leave me as I was when they found me, invites me beyond myself to love my immigrant neighbor while also loving the person who admonishes me for it; because how can God have an inch if I build myself up against my fearful neighbor and go on blindly giving thanks that I am not like them?

The pandemic has messed us up, but what have we learned from it? How have we changed? You are not the same person you were 20 months ago, and time will help you assess that reality and its ripple effects. You might begin processing all that by asking yourself the question from my mentor: “What is your rock?” What has brought you “thus far on the way,” as the Black national anthem sings? What has brought you “safe thus far,” as “Amazing Grace” sings? And how has that rock changed you?