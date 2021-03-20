Curiosity in the origins of racism will help us avoid an ignorant sin

Being courageous in the face of racist narratives (language, jokes, stereotypes) is uncomfortable. One of Brené Brown’s personal virtues is courage, and the author, professor and speaker chooses subjecting herself to discomfort by speaking up when it’s tempting to remain silent. “Every time we choose courage,” she writes, “we make everyone around us a little better and the world a little braver.” And as Jesus encourages his disciples when he is about to be taken away from them to be tried and publicly killed for always choosing courage as a relentless extension of God’s love, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid” (John 14:27).

Years after that lesson in the car, I was at a restaurant with family. The waitperson was an Asian woman. “May I take your plate, sir?” she asked. That family member said, “yes,” which puzzled me. After she walked off, I said to him, “How come you didn’t tell her your joke when there’s no food left on your plate: ‘I didn’t like that at all. Can you tell?’ ” He replied, “Well, you know these Asians. No sense of humor.” The comment angered me, and I could tell it rattled others at the table, but I was afraid to say anything. Just then, the woman returned and asked me, “Can I take your plate?” Not a crumb was left on it, so I said loudly, “Yep. I didn’t like it at all. Can you tell?” The woman laughed out loud, igniting the whole table into laughter to the point of tears. I looked at the family member who had withheld his joke to find him nodding with a concessionary “Ok, I get it.”