CSPD awards seven officers Medal of Honor

Seven College Station police officers who responded to a shooting last year have been awarded the department’s Medal of Honor for their life-saving actions that day.

Garrett Birdwell, Justin Carpenter, Patrick Collins, Cody LaCombe, Michael Pohl, Brad Smith and Lance Weiss were recognized with the department’s highest award at an annual awards ceremony on March 1. The award is for department employees who act in a brave or heroic manner, without regard for personal safety, to protect or save the life of another.

The officers worked to save a man who had been shot and was in an apartment with the suspected shooter by entering the apartment, negotiating with a man who was barricaded in another room and rescuing the man who had been shot. The officers began treating the man’s injuries and got him to paramedics, while the negotiations with the suspect continued until the standoff ended peacefully.

Emergency room doctors said the first aid the shooting victim received from the officers saved his life.

In addition, four officers received the department’s Life Saving Award: Jared Chrisman, Timothy Grandy, Jacob Moore and Jennings Taylor.

Investigator C. Taylor Lovelace was named the department’s Police Officer of the Year; Sgt. Matthew Ford was named Supervisor of the Year; Toni Williams was named Communications Operator of the Year; and Jake Gornitz was named Civilian Employee of the Year.

Meredith Paul was named the department’s Rookie of the Year; Detective Patricia Marty received the Community Impact Award; Stephanie Simpson was named Volunteer of the Year; and Clifford Dorn was presented with the Citizen Award.

Outstanding Service Awards were presented to Officer Jason Arnold; Cpl. Garrett Birdwell; Officer Jared Chrisman; Police Assistant Sekret Higgins; Communications Operator Madeline Hirsh; Sgt. Ian Mader; Communications Operator Alanna Magro; Crime Scene Technician Christopher Morgan; Officer Matthew Newton; Communications Supervisor Christina Provazek; Police Assistant Sara Rochen; Digital Evidence Technican Rebecca Sanchez; Evidence Technician Matthew Stephens; Officer Jaime Urbina; Officer Lance Weiss; and Cpl. Kevin Yargo.

The Outstanding Unit Citation was presented to the members of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division: Lt. Katie Reiter; Sgt. Matthew Ford; Sgt. Danny Junek; Sgt. R. Benton Keough; Detective Larry Adams; Detective J. Primo Alaniz; Detective Michael Clark; Detective Jared Cleere; Detective Phillip Dorsett; Detective Michael Kennedy; Detective Rebekah Lovelace; Detective Patricia Marty; Detective Mason Middlebrooks; Detective Justin Oehlke; Detective Stephen Schoellman; Detective Neal Spencer; Detective Joshua Street; Detective Robert Wilson; Detective Kyle Zulkowski; Investigator Jonathan Huth; Investigator C. Taylor Lovelace; Investigator Matthew Paris; Forensic Technician Kris Dawson; Forensic Technician Christopher Morgan; Police Assistant Katelyn Bone; Police Assistant Mariah Hayden; Police Assistant Faith Sustaita; Staff Assistant Tracy Rand; Victims Advocate Annalee Hugo; and volunteer Mark Middlebrooks.