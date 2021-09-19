CSISD receives statewide art distinction award

The College Station school district has been named a District of Distinction Award winner by the Texas Art Education Association for the second straight year.

CSISD was one of only 40 districts in Texas to earn the honor.

The award signifies a district is providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning to connect learners to their community and beyond.

To be considered, districts submitted documentation from the 2020-2021 school year that was scored with a rubric to determine the award winners.

The district will be recognized at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Nov. 5.

TAEA is the largest state professional organization for art educators in the United States.