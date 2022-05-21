CSISD employees

Wellborn Middle School Spanish teacher Nur Rashid was named the College Station school district Secondary Teacher of the Year, while Maggie Tran, a dual-language fourth-grade teacher at Southwood Valley, was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year at the annual employee awards ceremony.

In addition, Creek View Instructional Assistant Karin Doerr was named the district's Paraprofessional of the Year, while Ross Satterwhite, campus computer technician from College Station High School, was named the district’s Auxiliary Employee of the Year.

In a new category award this year, Forest Ridge Instructional Coach Alyssa Johnson was named Professional Employee of the Year.

The district teacher of the year winners will have an opportunity to advance through the Region 6 Education Service Center as part of the selection process for the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year.

State winners serve as traveling ambassadors for public education with a demanding schedule of speeches, workshops and presentations — all while continuing to teach in the classroom. It is an honor to be chosen by one’s colleagues, peers and campus as Teacher of the Year.

In addition to recognizing employees from each campus for each of the categories, the district honored several retirees.