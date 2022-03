Artwork from Oakwood Intermediate School fifth-grader Georgia Sullivan and South Knoll Elementary School kindergartner Amalia Sericano is featured in an exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

The exhibit will be on display through the rest of the month.

The exhibit honors the Texas Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month and features art from more than 80 Texas school districts.

The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.