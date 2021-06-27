College Station teen to study music at summer arts camp

Mary Creel , 17, of College Station has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp in Interlochen, Michigan, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3 through 12. Creel, the daughter of Dwayne and Patty Creel , will study oboe at Interlochen.

Creel is a senior at College Station High School and plays in the Cougar Band under the direction of Jon Seale. Creel studies oboe with Elizabeth Steel, and has qualified for the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest for the past three years. She studies piano with Chris Rode Borchardt, and won a Paderewski Medal, awarded for playing National Piano Guild auditions for 10 years.