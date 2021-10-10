 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station teacher named Texas Art Teacher of the Year
0 comments

College Station teacher named Texas Art Teacher of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cypress Grove Intermediate School art teacher Christine Grafe was recently named the Texas Art Education Association Teacher of the Year.

Christine Grafe

Grafe

According to the organization, Grafe earned the award for “significant contributions to TAEA and to art education on the state, local and/or national level.” The distinction has been awarded to one art educator each year since 1977.

A 30-year teacher in the College Station school district, Grafe will be presented the award at a banquet held in conjunction with the association’s conference on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert