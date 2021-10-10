College Station teacher named Texas Art Teacher of the Year

Cypress Grove Intermediate School art teacher Christine Grafe was recently named the Texas Art Education Association Teacher of the Year.
According to the organization, Grafe earned the award for “significant contributions to TAEA and to art education on the state, local and/or national level.” The distinction has been awarded to one art educator each year since 1977.
A 30-year teacher in the College Station school district, Grafe will be presented the award at a banquet held in conjunction with the association’s conference on Nov. 5 in Round Rock.