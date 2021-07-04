College Station High School senior Kaitlyn Kotrla and A&M Consolidated High School senior Vanessa Palacios are the 2021 recipients of scholarships of $1,250 each from the Wellborn Lions Club awarded in May. They were selected from numerous applicants for their involvement and impact of community service. They will be honored at an annual banquet this summer at TDI Brooks International in Wellborn.
College Station students win Wellborn Lions Club scholarships
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thirty-six students recently graduated from the Blinn College District Vocational Nursing Program.
Mary Creel, 17, of College Station has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp in Interlochen, Michigan, the nation’s premier mult…
We have studied during these past few months some of the great works of Jewish literature. Until now these works have been written in the Hebr…