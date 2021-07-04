 Skip to main content
College Station students win Wellborn Lions Club scholarships
College Station students win Wellborn Lions Club scholarships

College Station High School senior Kaitlyn Kotrla and A&M Consolidated High School senior Vanessa Palacios are the 2021 recipients of scholarships of $1,250 each from the Wellborn Lions Club awarded in May. They were selected from numerous applicants for their involvement and impact of community service. They will be honored at an annual banquet this summer at TDI Brooks International in Wellborn.

Kaitlyn Kotrla

Kaitlyn Kotrla
Vanessa Palacios

Vanessa Palacios
