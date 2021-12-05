 Skip to main content
College Station principal receives outstanding ag administrator award
College Station principal receives outstanding ag administrator award

Former College Station High School Assistant Principal Chris Southard was a recipient of an Outstanding School Administrator Award from the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas.

Chris Southard

Southard

The organization presents awards to recognize members and supporters who have shown outstanding support to Texas agriculture science and FFA programs.

Southard was nominated by College Station High School agricultural science teachers Sheridan Clinkscales, Rodney Martine and Erin Stutts.

“Mr. Southard is an active participant in our FFA activities,” the nomination letter stated. “He is a regular visitor to our classrooms and he knows our students on a first-name basis and contributes to activities taking place in our rooms. Supporting teachers and programs is Mr. Southard’s strength.”

Southard was promoted to principal at Spring Creek Elementary this summer.

