College Station native service in Navy's Atlantic mission

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class David Enriquez, a College Station native, will serve aboard the USS Thomas Hudner in support of the Navy’s new Task Group Greyhound.

The task group was introduced in September to ensure warships in the western Atlantic Ocean are ready for combat.

The name of the task group is a reference to World War II destroyers, which were known as “Greyhounds of the Fleet.”

The first two ships participating will be USS Thomas Hudner and USS Donald Cook. The initiative is expected to reach full capability with the addition of other ships in the summer of 2022.

Enriquez said in a statement released by the Navy that it feels good to serve the country in this capacity.