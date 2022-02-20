College Station High School students achieve top ACT score

Three College Station High School students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Eric Finberg, Kennedy Sharp and Surya Sunkari were all part of less than half of one percent of the students who took the ACT to earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

The ACT is a curriculum‐based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first‐year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four‐year colleges and universities across the United States.