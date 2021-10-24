College Station High School short film selected for film festivals

A short film created by students in the Audio Video Production program at College Station High School has been selected to appear at three film festivals this fall.

“Panning for Gold” was shown at the Austin Film Festival’s Young Filmmaker Competition on Saturday and will also be shown at the Lone Star Film Festival Nov. 11 and the Lift-Off Sessions First-time Filmmaker Showcase. Each festival selects a limited number of submissions by filmmakers around the world each year for screening at their event.

Selected films are screened in front of a live audience, often including professional and independent filmmakers and celebrities. “Panning for Gold” will be competing for the Best Student Film award at each event.

The film was produced over several weeks by a crew made up of every student in the program during the last school year. Benjamin Roberts wrote and recorded an original score for the soundtrack, and the story was inspired by a skit that was performed in last year’s Improv Theatre Class.

“Panning for Gold” can be seen at go.theeagle.com/gold.

Rand Boivie, Lee Murphy, Gracie Lawhon, Samuel Moder and Joseph Chunga-Pizarro star in the film, which was written by Boivie and directed by Stephen Green.