College Station High School meats judging team wins state championship

The College Station High School meats judging team recently won the State FFA Championship at the Rosenthal Meat Science Center at Texas A&M University.

The meats judging contest was one of several state FFA career development event contests held across the state.

By winning state, the College Station High School team advances to the national contest in Indianapolis during the National FFA Convention in October.

Individually, Nathan Kerth won first place in the entire contest. All three other team members placed in the top 35 out of 221 individual contestants representing 58 teams: Kaitlyn Kotrla was the seventh high individual, Hayden Bennett was 25th high individual and Karli Kaase was 35th high individual.

The team is coached by agriculture science teacher Erin Stutts.

To qualify for the state contest, teams compete against other local teams at area contests. Several other College Station school district teams qualified to compete at state.