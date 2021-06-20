College Station High School meats judging team wins state championship

The College Station High School meats judging team recently won the State FFA Championship at the Rosenthal Meat Science Center at Texas A&M University.
The meats judging contest was one of several state FFA career development event contests held across the state.
By winning state, the College Station High School team advances to the national contest in Indianapolis during the National FFA Convention in October.
Individually, Nathan Kerth won first place in the entire contest. All three other team members placed in the top 35 out of 221 individual contestants representing 58 teams: Kaitlyn Kotrla was the seventh high individual, Hayden Bennett was 25th high individual and Karli Kaase was 35th high individual.
The team is coached by agriculture science teacher Erin Stutts.
To qualify for the state contest, teams compete against other local teams at area contests. Several other College Station school district teams qualified to compete at state.
The A&M Consolidated High School vet science team placed 10th in the state out of 69 teams, while Megan Downie earned 39th high individual and Luke Sanders placed 41st.
While no other CSISD teams placed in the top 10, the following individuals placed in the top 50 individually in their respective contest.
Amanda Hennard, College Station High School, 27th high individual in poultry;
Alyssa Hinton, College Station High School, 37th high individual in milk quality;
Navy Neidig, College Station High School, 39th high individual in milk quality;
Landon Jedlicka, A&M Consolidated High School, 43rd high individual in land.