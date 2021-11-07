 Skip to main content
College Station High School meat judging team wins national title
College Station High School’s meat judging team members Hayden Bennett, Karli Kaase, Kaitlyn Kotrla and Nathan Kerth won first place in a national FFA competition last month. The team is coached by Erin Stutts.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The College Station High School FFA Meat Judging Team won the Meats Evaluation National Championship at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The team, representing Texas by virtue of winning the state title last spring, out-judged 41 other state champion teams from all across the United States in a competitive event that tests students’ skills and competencies in evaluating and identifying meat carcasses and products.

All four members of the team placed in the top 10 individually, led by Nathan Kerth’s second-place finish. Kaitlyn Kotrla placed fourth, Hayden Bennett earned eighth and Karli Kaase finished 10th.

The top 10 individuals and the national winning team members received cash awards.

The Meats Evaluation event components include a general knowledge exam; beef carcass evaluation; identification of wholesale and retail cuts of beef, lamb and pork; quality and yield grading of beef carcasses; a team meat merchandising event; and solving of a meat formulation problem. Each team competed on the local and state levels to earn the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

The team is coached by Career and Technical Education teacher Erin Stutts.

The event is one of many educational activities at the National FFA Convention & Expo in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

