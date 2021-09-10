College Station High School FFA chapter shines at state convention

Members of the College Station High School FFA chapter earned numerous chapter and individual awards at the 93rd annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth in July.

The College Station High School chapter was one of 17 Texas chapters to earn the prestigious Gold Emblem National Chapter rating for emphasizing student, chapter and community development in its programs.

Gold Emblem FFA chapters advance to the national level to be judged for the National FFA Chapter Contest.

Individually, Hayden Bennett, Karli Kaase, Nathan Kerth, Cody Poole and Braden Stutts were among only 1,900 students statewide to earn the Lone Star FFA Degree, which is the highest degree from the Texas FFA.

This honor recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree, been active FFA members for at least two years, completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth grade level, maintained a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated leadership skills, and have shown a commitment to the FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.