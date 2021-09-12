College Station couple completes 6,000-mile journey by boat

Bill and Mindy Ryan of College Station were recognized this summer by the Great Loop Cruisers’ Association for completing a 6,000-mile journey aboard their 36-foot powerboat, Hearken.

The Ryans completed what is known as America’s Great Loop, circumnavigating the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.