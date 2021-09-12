 Skip to main content
College Station couple completes 6,000-mile journey by boat
College Station couple completes 6,000-mile journey by boat

College Station couple completes 6,000-mile journey by boat

Bill and Mindy Ryan recently completed America’s Great Loop, a 6,000-mile boat adventure along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.

The Ryans completed what is known as America’s Great Loop, circumnavigating the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.

About 150 boats complete the Great Loop each year. Throughout their trip, the Ryans relied on America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association to provide them with information and assistance.

For more information about the adventure, visit greatloop.org.

