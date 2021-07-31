College Station career tech students place at nationals

The College Station High School TeamWorks students, Hogan Leftwich, Mark Ling, Aiden McGuire and Brinson Rackley, all 2021 graduates, placed second in their team competition. Teams are required to build a construction project over three days that demonstrates their ability to work together as a team. Each team is required to understand the project elements based on a detailed instructions. Each team must write a project completion action plan and during the construction project, the team demonstrates their ability to work together by using their carpentry, roofing, electrical, plumbing and masonry skills.