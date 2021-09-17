Challenging ourselves will lead us to a better world

On Sept. 15, 1963, 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, whose members were all Black, was bombed. The dynamite planted by white supremacists killed four girls between the ages of 11 and 14: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair. Wednesday commemorated 58 years since that act of terror.
Five years ago, I traveled to Birmingham to visit with the church’s pastors. I asked one of them what he wanted people to know about 16th Street Baptist. He said he hoped it would be recognized as a congregation of forgiveness, reconciliation and peace that continues doing the necessary work of building up its community in witness to the selfless love of Jesus. In fact, according to the church’s website, at 16th Street Baptist, “Jesus Christ is the main attraction.”
From across the country and beyond, people visit the historic church, and 16th Street Baptist embraces that important piece of their identity that teaches about the sins of the past. However, when I asked another pastor about the attraction people have to the church’s history, he said that what tends to be overlooked by focusing exclusively on the bombing is how the same root causes of racism and white supremacy that led to men planting dynamite in a house of God still afflict the community today, and how the church’s focus on Jesus still energizes its congregation to faithfully grapple with the effects of those root causes through its ministries of social uplift.
God exclaims through the prophet Jeremiah, “‘Peace, peace,’ they say, when there is no peace” (Jeremiah 8:11b). The bombing is remembered, but the narrative that caused it has yet to be honestly addressed in our country — a narrative that has historically claimed through the man-made construct of race that Black people are inferior. That yet-to-be-fully addressed narrative has led to us being even more segregated as a society today than we were in the 1960s.
In his book, "The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism," Jemar Tisby writes, “From their earliest days in North America, colonists employed religion-cultural categories to signify that European meant ‘Christian’ and Native American or African meant ‘heathen.’ Over time these categories simplified and hardened into racial designations. ... Christianity became identified with the emerging concept of ‘whiteness’ while people of color, including indigenous people and Africans, became identified with unbelief.”
Tisby’s revelations are troubling, but they are not meant to perpetuate suffering; rather, they are intended to provide liberation from pain we all endure from passively internalized narratives so that we can look back at such terrible acts as the bombing of a Black church and say with honesty, “That’s not who we are.”
As Tisby writes, “My goal is to build up the body of Christ by ‘speaking truth in love,’ even if that truth comes at the price of pain.” Pain might be necessary, but it ultimately leads to a God-dreamed life of liberation, because as Jesus says, when you know the truth, the truth will set you free (John 8:31).
Jesus took the socially accepted narratives of his day and challenged them so that people could see each other as neighbors and treat one another as God intends, with justice, mercy and love.
Maybe it was painful for people to hear Jesus tell them, “You have heard it said, ‘Don’t commit murder,’ but I tell you that if you’re even angry with your kin, you’re in danger of judgment. You’ve heard it said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,’ but I’m telling you to turn the other cheek. You’ve heard it said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy,’ but I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who harass you.”
I imagine those were challenging words at the time, but they set people free to live more truthfully with themselves and others, which is necessary for transforming a society to look more like the kingdom of God.
We have heard it said, “White is superior,” but history tells us that such self-inflated idolatry denies the fullness of God, in whose image we are all made, and it results in a segregated reality estranging neighbor from neighbor.
We have heard it said, “Muslims are terrorists,” but Jesus tells us to be neighbors to one another, no matter who we are or where we come from, so that we can learn the truth about our likenesses instead of assuming falsehoods that perpetuate needless violence.
We have heard it said, “Gay people are hell-bound,” but our creator God, who cannot be put in a box, shows us in the daily unfolding of a creation that is bigger than our domesticated constructs of which relationships are right and which ones are wrong, that God does not make mistakes, and that listening to LGBTQ people instead of presumptuously condemning them would reveal more of God’s justice, mercy and love than we knew before.
Facing past narratives can be painful, but it is necessary for liberation. The more we know, the more we are set free to love one another as we love ourselves.
In commemorating the terrible events of the past, an authentic witness to our faith requires that we examine how far we have come as much as we celebrate it. That faithful examination of unchallenged narratives is what prevents sinful acts from happening again.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.