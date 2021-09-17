Challenging ourselves will lead us to a better world

Jesus took the socially accepted narratives of his day and challenged them so that people could see each other as neighbors and treat one another as God intends, with justice, mercy and love.

Maybe it was painful for people to hear Jesus tell them, “You have heard it said, ‘Don’t commit murder,’ but I tell you that if you’re even angry with your kin, you’re in danger of judgment. You’ve heard it said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,’ but I’m telling you to turn the other cheek. You’ve heard it said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy,’ but I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who harass you.”

I imagine those were challenging words at the time, but they set people free to live more truthfully with themselves and others, which is necessary for transforming a society to look more like the kingdom of God.

We have heard it said, “White is superior,” but history tells us that such self-inflated idolatry denies the fullness of God, in whose image we are all made, and it results in a segregated reality estranging neighbor from neighbor.