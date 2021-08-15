Centerville student takes top prize in Texas Cattle Feeders compeition

A Centerville student took home top honors in the largest ever Texas Cattle Feeders Association Junior Fed Beef Challenge. Caraline Dudley was awarded more than $5,000 in scholarships and prizes for her scores during the July 30 event on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

Dudley was named the overall champion and received a $5,000 scholarship, trophy buckle and plaque. She placed second in the written exam and won second for her interview. She was also awarded Top Senior Rookie and won $500 and a plaque.

The Junior Fed Beef Challenge is an annual contest hosted by the Texas Cattle Feeders Association and West Texas A&M University. Students in third grade through high school seniors compete for scholarships based on their knowledge and experience of the cattle feeding industry. Students feed a pen of three steers during the year and then compete through a written test, interview, oral presentation and record bookkeeping. Cattle performance points are also figured into the score. The winners compete for a total of $20,000 in scholarships, cattle premiums and prizes.

This year’s competition included 75 participants.