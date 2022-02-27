Carter reappointed to victims' advisory panel

The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Carter is the victims assistance coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorneys Office. She is also coordinator for the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team and a former board member of the Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. She is also a member of the Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and a former members of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force.