C-FORCE: Experts say to watch the weight and spend more time outside

Also to be considered is the fact that the volunteer participants in the study, given their level of commitment, may be more health-conscious than much of the rest of the population. “It might be that the general population has actually experienced more weight gain than our sample group has,” Marcus says. “It might be that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

This trend also raises concerns regarding the epidemic of obesity Americans faced even before the pandemic.

“One of the most prevalent conditions in this country and around the world is increased weight and obesity,” said Dr. Donald Hensrud, director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, in January in a Mayo Clinic News Network report. “Approximately 70% of Americans are either overweight or have obesity. ... During COVID-19, we’ve taken things to another level.”

Hensrud goes on to say that making small changes can make a big difference.

“On a practical basis, I can’t emphasize enough that eating a healthy diet does not have to be drudgery. It should be enjoyable. There’s a lot of great food out there,” he says.