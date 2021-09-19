Buffalo teacher wins education award

A Buffalo High School teacher has been selected as one of 15 recipients of a Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.

Melonie Menefee is the recipient of the Humanities Texas Julius Glickman Educational Leadership Award, which recognizes teachers who demonstrate leadership in the education field. In a classroom career that spans 27 years, Menefee has taught English language arts, journalism, speech and debate and theater, in addition to being the school librarian.

Humanities Texas presents annual statewide awards to encourage excellence in teaching and recognize Texas classroom teachers who have made significant contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming.

More than 600 hundred teachers from across the state were nominated for this year’s awards. Each winning teacher will receive $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for his or her school to purchase humanities-based instructional materials.

Humanities Texas is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to advance education through programs that improve the quality of classroom teaching, support libraries and museums and create opportunities for lifelong learning for all Texans.